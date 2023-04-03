Guildford Cathedral housing plan rejected by council
- Published
Plans to build 124 homes next to Guildford Cathedral have been blocked.
The proposals by the cathedral and developer Vivid Homes were rejected by Guildford Borough Council's planning committee.
The development, which would have included 54 affordable homes, was on undeveloped woodland.
The council rejected the plans because of the impact they would have on the surrounding area and the possible harm to local heritage.
The proposals attracted 286 letters of objection, raising issues such as over development, a lack of details on a wider masterplan, and the harm to the local heritage.
The cathedral said it was selling land surrounding its Grade II listed site to create an endowment fund to pay for maintenance costs.
But his would only cover costs for some of the work for the next five years, the planning committee heard last Wednesday.
Officers at the council recommended refusal because of the "visual prominence of the apartment blocks" and the impact on the "green collar" forming part of the "landmark silhouette".
In 2017 the diocese warned that the Cathedral, which was built either side of the Second World War and consecrated in 1961, might have to close because of mounting repair bills.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.