A3 Burpham: Passenger dies in crash between car and HGVs
- Published
Police have launched an appeal after a car passenger died when the vehicle crashed with two stationary HGVs.
The collision happened at around 16:00 GMT on Thursday on the A3 in Surrey northbound between Stoke and Burpham.
The passenger of a grey BMW died at the scene and the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage covering that route in either direction.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.