Two arrested after boy, 15, stabbed at Farncombe railway station
Two people have been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed at a railway station.
Police were called to reports of a serious assault at Farncombe Station in Surrey at about 18:10 GMT on Thursday.
The victim was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with having been stabbed, where he remains in a serious but stable condition, police said.
A man, 20, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a woman, 18, was arrested on suspicion of affray.
Both are currently in police custody.
British Transport Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
