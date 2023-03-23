Godalming: Crown court car park plans scrapped
Plans to build houses and a multi-storey lot on Godalming Crown Court's car park have been scrapped.
Opponents of the scheme heralded the decision as a "spectacular victory".
Godalming and District Chamber had "strongly objected" to the plans which drew a petition of more than 4,000 signatures.
It comes after confirmation Waverley Borough Council and Guildford Borough Council could close their offices and relocate under a shared building.
Leader of Waverley Borough Council, Paul Fellows, said the savings generated from that meant the car park scheme was now off the table.
The plans had originally formed part of a regeneration project at three council-owned sites in the town, the Burys office building, Crown Court Car Park and the Wharf Car Park.
Councillor Fellows said: "The proposals for crown court were not anyone's first choice but we also could not, as responsible councillors, just ignore the financial issues."
He added: "I'm pleased to announce that Guildford Borough Council and Waverley Borough Council will be announcing themselves their intentions to co-locate on a single site and that site will be determined in the near future."
Godalming and District Chamber of Commerce said it "warmly welcomed" the decision to abort the plans as they "strongly objected" to housing being built on a car park in the centre of town.
Councillor Peter Martin, ward member for Godalming Holloway, said: "This is a spectacular victory for Godalming residents and local businesses, who united around this campaign.
"We had over 4,000 signatures on our petition against this plan and even the council's own consultation showed their plan did not have the support of either the community or local businesses."