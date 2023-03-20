Appeal after £3k stolen in Ripley Co-op robbery
- Published
Police are appealing for information after more than £3,000 was stolen from a Co-op store.
A gang of four men wearing balaclavas raided the Ripley store on March 12 at about 19:40 GMT, Surrey Police said.
Three men prised open the tills with the crowbars and filled their pockets and a bag, while a fourth man kept watch. The men left the scene in a stolen red 2010 Jaguar.
Police have urged anyone with information to contact them.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.