Surrey to install thousands of electric vehicle chargers
- Published
Thousands of charging points are to be rolled out across Surrey in a bid to encourage the use of electric vehicles.
A total of 10,000 devices will be installed at 1,500 locations across the county by 2030.
The government has set a target of 300,000 public chargers across the country in the next seven years.
Surrey Country Council said the move towards electric vehicles was part of the authority's commitment to becoming a carbon net zero county by 2050.
Matt Furniss, cabinet member for transport, infrastructure and growth, added: "High-quality, reliable, and accessible charging infrastructure is critical to accelerating the uptake of electric vehicles across the county and serving the needs of all our local communities."
The rollout is being overseen by a partnership between Surrey County Council and Connected Kerb, a charging point provider.
Jesse Norman MP, minister of state for decarbonisation and technology, said the announcement marks "another step" in the growth of the public charge point network.
