Addlestone business park development plans set for approval
- Published
Plans to build almost 215278 sq ft (20,000sqm) of industrial buildings in Runnymede have been recommended for approval.
Runnymede Borough Council's planning committee will decide on Wednesday whether to redevelop vacant buildings in Weybridge Business Park, Addlestone.
Concerns have been raised by the National Trust as well by the Environment Agency.
Developer revisions could change the outcome of the plans.
Under the proposals, a 14,258sqm building would replace the current Weybridge Business Park and Bridge House offices.
Fourteen docks for heavy goods vehicles (HGV) as well as four HGV parking spaces have also been proposed.
Two further buildings could be built to the north, with five spaces for larger vehicles. And parking would be created for 131 cars.
Consulted residents have raised noise concerns - especially HGV usage and 24-hour operations running at the site - as well as the impact on congestion.
In addition, the National Trust has questioned the impact on the appearance of the conservation area, saying the building would be visible along the Wey Corridor.
"Of perhaps greater concern is the adverse impact of vehicle noise on the amenities currently enjoyed by boat users on the navigation, passing through and at the moorings, and by pedestrians and cyclists using the towpath," the Trust said in a statement to the planning committee. They suggested acoustic fencing to limit noise to an "acceptable level" at night.
The Trust also raised concerns surrounding light pollution and the possible impact on bats along the waterway.
Officers said the development was acceptable and will generate employment.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.