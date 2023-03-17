Two arrested after boy, 2, falls from Sunbury block of flats
- Published
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a two-year-old boy fell from the window of a block of flats.
The child was airlifted to hospital after falling from the building at Spelthorne Grove in Sunbury on Tuesday, Surrey Police said.
The boy remains in a stable condition in hospital.
A 24-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman, both from Sunbury, have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.
They have both been released on police bail.
Investigations into the incident remain ongoing, police added.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.