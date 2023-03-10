Alert after lorry fuel spills into canal in Woking
An alert has been issued after a lorry hit a bollard and ruptured its fuel tank, spilling oil into a canal.
Surrey County Council said it was "likely" that wildlife in the canal in Woking would be affected.
The authority is also asking people not to allow dogs to swim, or to use boats and canoes in the canal.
The alert was issued between St Johns Locks and Sheerwater Locks on the Basingstoke Canal, as a clean-up operation was launched.
Fuel from the lorry's fuel tank entered the canal via the storm drain system.
Marisa Heath, the county council's cabinet member for environment, said: "Unfortunately, there is likely to be an impact on wildlife in the canal, and the canal authority is in contact with a local wildlife hospital in case their services are needed."
The Environment Agency is leading a clean-up operation, with help from Basingstoke Canal Authority and Thames Water.
People are being urged to report distressed wildlife to the canal authority on 01252 370073.
