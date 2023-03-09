King Charles to visit Surrey avian influenza scientists
- Published
King Charles is to congratulate scientists for their work in combating the largest-ever avian influenza outbreak in the UK.
Since October 2021, there have been 330 confirmed cases of avian influenza across the country.
The King will be given a tour of the Animal and Plant Health Agency's (APHA) headquarters in Weybridge, Surrey.
The government agency is responsible for controlling endemic and exotic diseases in animals, plants and bees.
The Weybridge site is the UK's main animal health laboratory.
The King's tour will include briefings on avian influenza and bovine tuberculosis, as well as plant health challenges including invasive non-native species.
He will also visit specialist research laboratories to see genome mapping and a mosquito laboratory to learn about APHA's vector-borne disease programme.
Ahead of the visit, chief veterinary officer Dr Christine Middlemiss, who will join the King, said: "Today's visit really is about recognising the last 18 months of remarkable work and the APHA staff who have worked day in and day out to help control and manage the spread of avian influenza.
"The scale of avian influenza outbreaks across the UK and Europe has been unprecedented and our response has been underpinned by the world-leading science and disease control work carried out at Weybridge."
In January, farming minister Mark Spencer told MPs more than seven million birds, mainly turkeys, have been culled since October 2021.
Eggs have also become scarce on supermarket shelves due to a combination of some farmers stopping production because of increased costs and the outbreak of avian influenza strain H5N1 across the globe, experts have said.
During the visit, Charles will be joined by Lord Benyon, minister for biosecurity, marine and rural affairs.
