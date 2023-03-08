Man sought over champagne theft from Camberley supermarket
Champagne worth more than £1,000 has been stolen from a supermarket, police say.
Surrey Police have issued a photo of a man they would like to speak to over the theft of 22 bottles from Sainsbury's in Watchmoor Park in Camberley on 22 February.
He stole bottles of Bollinger, Laurent Perrier, Moët & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot worth £1,073.
The man is described as white, in his 40s and about 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall.
"He has brown hair flecked with grey, which was slicked back to make it look spiked, and was wearing a dark coat, dark trousers, and black trainers, and has a tattoo on his hand," a Surrey Police spokesman said.
