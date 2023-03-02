World Book Day: Redhill boy, 3, dresses as Prince Harry
A boy who dressed as Prince Harry for World Book Day will be "ecstatic" to find out that he has been featured on television, his mother has said.
Three-year-old Ellis from Redhill, Surrey, was featured on ITV's Loose Women and several newspaper websites after his picture was posted online.
His mother Melissa said Spare was the only book he was wanted to portray.
She said: "He is obsessed with being a prince and he doesn't have a favourite book character because he can't read.
"We've always gone all out for World Book Day, it's one of our favourite days, apart from Halloween."
"His photo was on Loose Women so he'll be ecstatic he was on the TV."
Melissa, who is a makeup artist, explained how she created the costume.
"He wore his own clothes and had a presentation board," she said.
"He's slightly strawberry blonde, so it was a bit of hairspray and face paint.
"He kept looking in the mirror and saying 'my beard, I'm Prince Harry'."
Prince Harry's memoir Spare became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in the UK since records began in 1998, selling 467,183 copies the week after it was published on 10 January, according to official figures.
The book sees Prince Harry describe his experience as a member of the Royal Family before he stepped back from official duties in 2020.
