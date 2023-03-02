Farnham crash: Girl, 14, flown to hospital in critical condition
- Published
A 14-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after she was hit by a car in Surrey.
The girl was struck by a Ford Focus while walking on Folly Hill in Farnham just before 18:10 GMT on Wednesday, Surrey Police said.
She was flown to hospital after the crash, which happened at the junction with Hoghatch Lane.
The force is appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.