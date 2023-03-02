Epsom College head and daughter died of shotgun wounds
- Published
The head teacher of Epsom College and her daughter died of shotgun wounds at a property in the school grounds, an inquest in Surrey has heard.
Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead alongside her seven-year-old daughter Lettie on 5 February.
Ms Pattison's husband George Pattison is believed to have shot them at their home before killing himself.
The court heard Ms Pattison was shot in the abdomen and chest, and Lettie died of a shotgun wound to the head.
Surrey Coroner's court heard Ms Pattison, who was originally from Lincolnshire, died of shock, haemorrhage and shotgun wounds.
Post-mortem examinations were carried out three days after the incident by Dr Ashley Fegan-Earle at East Surrey hospital, the hearing was told.
Coroner Simon Wickens offered his condolences to the family and friends and all the lives both Emma and her daughter had touched.
A pre-inquest hearing will take place later this year in June.
A separate inquest for George Pattison heard earlier this week that he died from a shotgun wound to the head.
His hearing was told toxicology and histology reports had been carried out and the 39-year-old chartered accountant had been identified by his dental records.
The family was found dead at their home in the grounds of the private school in Surrey after Mrs Pattison made a distressed call to her sister.
Police have previously said a firearm that was legally registered to Mr Pattison was found at the scene.
'Pride and joy'
In a statement released after the deaths, Ms Pattison's family described her as "everything one could hope for in a daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend, teacher and so much more".
The statement said: "We are an extremely close family and family was at the centre of Emma and Lettie's universe."
The family said: "Lettie was Emma's pride and joy. An adorable, vibrant little girl with a compelling curiosity, a heart-melting smile and an intellect beyond her years.
"The two of them were inseparable and we take comfort in that they will remain so."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.