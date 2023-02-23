Surbiton woman guilty of stealing nearly £500k from school over nine years
A woman has been found guilty of stealing almost £500,000 from the primary school where she worked.
Debra Poole, 63, of Ferguson Avenue, Surbiton, Surrey, appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday charged with four counts of fraud.
Det Con Lloyd Ives from Surrey Police described her offending as a "massive abuse of trust and position".
Her husband Gary Poole, 67, of the same address, was found not guilty on a different charge.
Mrs Poole, who worked as school business manager at Hinchley Wood Primary School in Esher, used her position to transfer funds to herself and increase her own pay.
She also claimed to be working 30 hours per week at the school's breakfast and afterschool club.
A spokesperson for Surrey County Council said they were glad Mrs Poole had been "brought to justice".
"This was a calculated and deceitful theft of school money, that should have been used to enhance the education and extracurricular experience of children," they said.
Det Con Ives said: "Her elaborate deception spanning some nine years funded an extravagant lifestyle and afforded her luxury holidays and cars which she would not otherwise have been able to afford."
Mr Poole was found not guilty of acquiring criminal property, namely money knowing or suspecting it constituted or represented, in whole or in part, Ms Poole's benefit from criminal conduct.
Mrs Poole has been bailed for sentencing at a later date.
