M25 carriageway closed in Surrey after two killed in crash
Two men have been killed and two others seriously injured in a crash on the M25 in Surrey.
The single-vehicle crash happened at Bletchingley, close to the junction with the M23, at about 03:00 GMT, Surrey Police said.
A 31-year-old man and 28-year-old man died at the scene. Two other men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The anti-clockwise carriageway remains closed between junctions eight and six.
