Reigate: School relocation plans rejected by councillors
Plans to relocate a Surrey primary school to the grounds of council offices have been rejected after safety concerns were raised.
Surrey County Council's (SCC) proposals to move Reigate Priory Junior School from its current home in Priory Park had met strong opposition from parents and residents.
Documents showed an "urgent need" to relocate from the Grade-I listed site.
But councillors voted against officers' recommendations to approve the plans.
On Wednesday, the planning committee heard from public speakers against and in favour of SCC'S plans.
Oliver Moses, the school's headteacher, said the Woodhatch Place site would provide a "far superior" school to one which could be redeveloped on the existing site because it would be enclosed and purpose-built.
But a speaker against the relocation raised concerns about it being an unsafe environment for children to walk to school, with concerns raised about narrow pavements and dangerous traffic.
The Department for Education found the school's current building did not "meet the required standards and is not fit for purpose for educational purposes".
Councillor Catherine Baart said the authority could "think outside the box" and redevelop the 1950 buildings on the current site to not impact the listed building.
The meeting heard that the county council cannot appeal the rejection, and may now resubmit the application or withdraw it.
