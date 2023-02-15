Epsom College deaths: Family tribute to head teacher and daughter
- Published
The head teacher of Epsom College, who was killed by her husband, has been remembered as "full of optimism" by her family.
Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead along with her seven-year-old daughter, Lettie, and husband on 5 February.
George Pattison is believed to have shot the pair before killing himself.
In a statement released by Surrey Police, Mrs Pattison and Lettie's family said the pair were "inseparable".
"We take comfort in that they will remain so," they said.
"Seven-year-old Lettie was Emma's pride and joy: an adorable, vibrant little girl with a compelling curiosity, a heart-melting smile and an intellect beyond her years.
"Emma had a warm, welcoming smile and sparkling, blue eyes, full of optimism. Over the last eleven days, we've noticed the sky has been bright blue, with at times a warm glow of pink."
The family also thanked Surrey Police, Epsom College, Croydon High School and Danes Hill School for their "invaluable support".
Surrey Police had made contact with Mr Pattison on 2 February after he recently updated a gun licence in order to change his address following their move from Caterham, Surrey.
The 39-year-old chartered accountant's legally owned gun was later discovered at their home on the school grounds, where the family was found dead.
