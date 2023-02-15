Epsom College deaths: Family tribute to head teacher and daughter
The head teacher of Epsom College, who was killed by her husband, has been remembered as "full of optimism" by her family.
Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead along with her seven-year-old daughter, Lettie, and husband on 5 February.
George Pattison is believed to have shot the pair before killing himself.
In a statement released by Surrey Police, Mrs Pattison and Lettie's family said the pair were "inseparable".
"We take comfort in that they will remain so," they said.
"Seven-year-old Lettie was Emma's pride and joy: an adorable, vibrant little girl with a compelling curiosity, a heart-melting smile and an intellect beyond her years.
"Emma had a warm, welcoming smile and sparkling, blue eyes, full of optimism. Over the last eleven days, we've noticed the sky has been bright blue, with at times a warm glow of pink."
The family also thanked Surrey Police, Epsom College, Croydon High School and Danes Hill School for their "invaluable support" following "this horrendous tragedy".
Surrey Police had made contact with Mr Pattison on 2 February after he recently updated a gun licence in order to change his address following their move from Caterham, Surrey.
The 39-year-old chartered accountant's legally-owned gun was later discovered at their home on the school grounds, where the family was found dead.
The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) reviewed Surrey Police's interaction over the firearms licence after a mandatory referral by the force.
In a letter to parents seen by the BBC, Epsom College board of governors chair Dr Alastair Wells said all firearms are stored in their "high security" college armoury, with access "highly restricted and fully documented".
He added: "I can tell you that no firearms are stored in residential properties on college grounds."
Dr Wells said all required safeguarding and background checks were carried out in the recruitment of Mrs Pattison.
A review concluded that the college went "one step further" by conducting an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check for Mr Pattison, Mr Wells said.
The causes of death will not be confirmed until post-mortem examinations have been completed.
Police said an investigation was being carried out to establish the full chronology and circumstances of the incident.
