Woman died on Ashtead rail crossing because of blocked view, says report
An elderly woman who was killed on a rail crossing had been unable to see the train because it was hidden by another train going the other way.
The woman was struck on the Lady Howard footpath in Surrey last February.
A report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said Network Rail knew the crossing, near Ashtead, posed an "unacceptable risk".
Network Rail said it intends to install warning lights and has already put up more signage.
The 85-year-old victim was crossing with a dog and pushing a wheeled trolley bag.
She started to cross the tracks after a train had passed, but was hit by a second out of service Southern train travelling at 62mph in the opposite direction.
The woman responded to hearing the second train's horn by "hurrying forwards" but was "unable to get clear of the path of the train in time", the report said.
The investigation found she was "apparently unaware the second train was approaching" as it was "hidden behind the first train".
The RAIB said: "A probable underlying factor was that Network Rail had not provided any effective additional risk mitigation at the crossing, despite having previously deemed the risk to users to be unacceptable."
It recommended that Network Rail addresses the risk to pedestrians at crossings of this type when a second train can be hidden, and implements "appropriate interim risk mitigations" at crossings awaiting "long-term solutions" to safety issues.
Network Wessex route director Mark Killick said: "We are always trying to make our crossings safer.
"In this case, we will be installing warning lights at the foot crossing next year, and in the meantime we've placed further warning signs at the crossing, alerting users to the risk of further trains coming when one has just passed."
