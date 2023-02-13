Cobham pet crematorium seeks permission to expand due to high demand
A pet crematorium wants to expand its site to keep up with the high demand for its services.
Silvermere Haven Pet Cemetery in Cobham, Surrey, carries out nearly 50,000 cremations each year.
The crematorium, which has been in operation since the 1970s, has "outgrown" the site near the A245, according to planning documents.
An application has been submitted to Surrey County Council, with Elmbridge Borough Council asked to respond.
The expansion would see the current buildings removed and replaced with new ones, including chapels of rest, a cremation hall and space for storage containers.
The facility is currently serving 275 vets across the south east and London, with the application document stating: "Due to the businesses success and increased demand for its services, the business has outgrown its current premises.
"To overcome this, an expansion to the facility is necessary if they are to continue."
As well as being at "physical and operational" capacity with "ageing and unsustainable" cremators, the business said it could not meet the current need in the area for horse cremation.
A petition against a previously withdrawn planning application at the site reached nearly 800 signatures.
