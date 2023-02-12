Stanwell garage fire: Woman's body found in unexplained death
A woman in her 50s has died in a fire which broke out in a garage in Surrey, police have said.
Emergency teams found her body in the garage in Argosy Lane, Stanwell, just before midnight on Saturday.
The woman's death is currently being treated as unexplained and her next-of-kin have been informed.
The area remains cordoned off with police and fire officers at the scene. Surrey Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
