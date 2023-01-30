Caterham dog attack: Natasha Johnston named as victim
A woman who was mauled to death while walking a group of dogs has been named as Natasha Johnston.
Ms Johnston, 28, from London, was set upon in Caterham, Surrey, at a dog walkers' spot on 12 January.
Her name has been listed on the Surrey Coroner's Court website, and an inquest is expected to open on Tuesday.
She is yet to be formally identified by Surrey Police. A second woman received treatment for dog bites she suffered in the attack.
A post mortem examination on Ms Johnston was carried out two weeks ago.
In a statement issued through police shortly after the attack, Ms Johnston's family said they were enduring "an extremely difficult time" dealing with their sudden loss.
Police seized eight dogs at the scene, and the owners of these dogs have been identified.
The dogs are still subject to further forensic work, officers said.
Surrey Police also said no prosecutions would be brought following the attack.
