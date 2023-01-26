Caterham dog attack: No prosecutions after woman mauled to death
No prosecutions are being brought after a dog walker was mauled to death when she was set upon while out walking a group of dogs, police have said.
The 28-year-old woman from London was killed in Caterham, Surrey, at a dog walkers' spot on 12 January.
A second woman was taken to hospital and treated for dog bites.
The identity of the woman who died has not been released, and her cause of death has not been revealed, but a file is being passed to the Surrey Coroner.
A post-mortem examination was carried out last week.
Eight dogs are still being held by police following the attack, but none of the animals involved are banned breeds, officers said.
The dogs are still subject to further forensic work, Surrey Police added.
Det Insp Josephine Horner, said: "The criminal investigation has now concluded and the information we have gathered will be passed to the Surrey Coroner to assist in the coronial process.
"The dogs continue to be cared for at private kennels to ensure their welfare and their owners are being kept informed. We appreciate this is a difficult and uncertain process for them as the forensic work continues."
