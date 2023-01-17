Caterham dog attack: Victim's family speak of their grief
- Published
The family of a dog walker mauled to death after being set upon while out walking a group of dogs have spoken of their "extremely difficult time".
The 28-year-old woman, from London, was attacked in Caterham, Surrey, just before 14:45 GMT last Thursday.
Eight dogs seized by officers at the scene are still being held by police and their owners are being kept updated.
A post-mortem examination is due to be held later this week.
In a statement issued through police, relatives of the woman, who has not been formally identified, said they were enduring "an extremely difficult time" dealing with their sudden loss.
They said: "We continue to appeal for our privacy to be respected during our time of grief."
Surrey Police said it was working with a forensic pathologist and a veterinary pathologist and inquiries would take time to complete.
Police were called to Gravelley Hill after reports of a dog attacking members of the public. The woman who died was pronounced dead at the scene.
Later, Surrey Police said it was believed the woman had been walking a number of dogs at the time of the incident.
A second woman was taken to hospital to be treated for dog bites and was later discharged.
Det Insp Josephine Horner said the force was aware the attack had caused concern in the community, adding: "We continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances whilst inquiries are under way."
On Tuesday night, Tandridge District Council's community services committee members expressed sympathy to the family and friends of the woman who died.
Committee chairwoman Jackie Wren said members could not speak about what had occurred because of the ongoing investigation - and officers, the council leader and dog wardens were working with police to support them - but it was important the committee acknowledged public concern.
Councillor Wren, from the Oxted and Limpsfield Residents' Group, said existing policy for dog walkers was set at a maximum of six dogs and required registration with a national body such as the National Association of Dog Walkers. It also required dog walkers to adhere to a code of conduct.
However, she added: "We have no information regarding exactly what happened."
Liberal Democrat David Lee read out a statement which called for a report to be prepared on what actions the council could take to protect both businesses engaged in dog walking and public safety as soon as the police investigation had concluded.
He said the report should look at a reduction of the number of dogs that could be walked, a consideration of limits on dog sizes and a communication campaign.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.