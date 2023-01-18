Anti-social behaviour not solely a police issue, Surrey PCC claims
Tackling anti-social behaviour is not solely the responsibility of the police, Surrey's police and crime commissioner has said.
Lisa Townsend said the issue could have a "very high impact" on victims and blights communities.
Councils, mental health services and the NHS have important roles to play in dealing with the issue, she said.
Ms Townsend was among experts invited to the first in a series of round table discussions at 10 Downing Street.
It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak identified anti-social behaviour as a key priority for his government in a speech earlier this month.
Ms Townsend said in order to end anti-social behaviour other "underlying issues", including trouble at home and lack of investment in mental health treatment, must be addressed.
"This can and should be done by local authorities, schools and social workers, among others, rather than the police," she said.
'High impact on victims'
The panel discussed existing solutions, including visible policing and fixed penalty notices, as well as longer-term programmes such as the reinvigoration of Britain's high streets.
Ms Townsend said: "While anti-social behaviour may appear to be a minor crime at first glance, the reality is very different, and it can have a very high impact on victims.
"It makes the streets feel less safe for everyone, particularly women and girls.
"That's why we have to take this seriously and deal with the root causes."