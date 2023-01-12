Dog attack: One woman dead and another injured in Surrey
- Published
A woman has died in a dog attack, police have said.
Officers were called to Caterham, Surrey at about 14:25 GMT to a dog attacking members of the public.
One woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while a second woman suffered dog bites and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Surrey Police said armed officers attended the Gravelly Hill area and seized seven dogs in total.
The woman is yet to be named, but Surrey Police said her next of kin have been informed.
Ch Insp Alan Sproston said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died this afternoon.
"This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are in police custody.
"Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing and we would ask the community not to speculate."