Surrey County Council handed £863k for cycling and walking routes
- Published
Surrey has been awarded £863,000 of government funding to improve cycling and walking facilities.
Almost half (41%) of the county's carbon emissions come from transport, according to Surrey County Council.
The funding will create more cycle and walking routes and see cycle training expanded to include adults, business groups and children not in education.
The council said the funding will give residents and visitors confidence to walk and cycle safely in the county.
The investment will also help develop 'Liveable neighbourhoods' - areas aimed at being more people-friendly through a range of infrastructure improvements and schemes, including 20mph zones.
Cycle maps will also be produced for key routes, along with personalised travel plans for organisations, to help reduce the need to travel by car.
Matt Furniss, cabinet member for transport, infrastructure and growth, said travelling by bicycle or on foot will help the council reach their target of becoming net zero by 2050.
"This funding will complement a range of other schemes we've already implemented to improve walking and cycling facilities across Surrey," he said.
The funding is from Active Travel England's Capability and Ambition fund.
