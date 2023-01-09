Woking: Man dies and four injured in three-vehicle crash
A man has died in a crash which reportedly involved three vehicles.
The crash happened on Brookwood Lye Road, Woking, just before 19:00 GMT on Sunday, following reports of a "three-vehicle collision", Surrey Police said.
The man who died, who was in his 30s, was a passenger.
A four-year-old girl, two women in their 30s and man in his 30s were all taken to hospital for medical treatment.
Surrey Police said an investigation is underway and are urging witnesses to come forward.
