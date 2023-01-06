Queen Victoria's postbox unearthed in Surrey cottage
- Published
A postbox which was believed to have been used by Queen Victoria has been unearthed in a Surrey cottage.
The table box, thought to date from around 1880, was used for the royal post at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, the monarch's holiday home.
It was discovered in a cottage near Dunsfold, Surrey, and will be auctioned later this month.
Hansons Auctioneers describe the unusual item as "a first class find fit for a queen".
The late 19th century curved wooden box, which features her royal cypher 'VR' (Victoria Regina) was found in a Surrey cottage crammed with unusual antiques.
Chris Kirkham, associate director of Hansons London, where the letter box will be auctioned, said: "I discovered it during a routine home visit. I was called in to assess items gathered by a keen antiques collector over a lifetime."
The letter box was purchased by the seller's grandfather and brought to Surrey in about 1945, according to the auctioneers.
The seller, from London, said: "My grandfather collected amazing objects over the course of his life.
"We think the post box may have been given as a festive gift as we found a Christmas card inside."
The letter box is expected to sell for up to £6,000.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.