Bletchingley: Man dies in two-vehicle collision
A man has died after two vehicles collided in Surrey.
It happened in Outwood Lane, Bletchingley, near Redhill, at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The driver of one of the vehicles was declared dead at the scene, police said.
Sgt Mark Bracknell said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in Outwood Lane and driving in the area and may have any dashcam footage that could assist us to get in touch."
The force did not say if anybody else was injured, if there had been any arrests, or what kind of vehicles were involved.
