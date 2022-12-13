Kyle Wright murder: Man convicted after death of teen at party
- Published
A man has been convicted of murdering a teenager at a house party in an attack that police say was motivated by a "feud" between youths.
Kyle Wright, 17, was at a party in Green Hill Road, Camberley, in May, when he was confronted by Jonathan Cox and stabbed to death in the street.
Cox denied the killing but was found guilty on Monday after a 14-day trial at Guildford Crown Court.
The 18-year-old is due to be sentenced on Thursday.
Det Ch Insp Simon Dunn from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said Cox's motive appeared to have come from a minor feud between groups of young people from neighbouring towns.
He said Cox went to the scene armed with a knife, which led to the "tragic and senseless death of a teenage boy with his whole life ahead of him".
Cox's movements were captured on CCTV, including footage of him leaving his home address, cycling to the scene and then walking to Green Hill Road.
Just before 22:50 BST, Surrey Police said he attacked Kyle, stabbing him in the chest. He died at the scene.
Cox's clothing, his phone, the bicycle and the knife used to stab Kyle have never been found, Surrey Police said.
However, CCTV showed Cox coming and going from his home a short while after the killing and then numerous times the following day.
The court heard this was when he disposed of the items, police said.
Incriminating messages were also found on Cox's phone, including Cox saying he had "stashed everything in the forest" and requesting help to "burn everything in the forest".