Walton-on-Thames: Cyclist dies in crash with car
A cyclist has died after colliding with a car on Thursday morning.
It happened at about 07:00 GMT on Molesey Road, close to its junction with Lyon Road, in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey.
She was treated by paramedics but was declared dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed, Surrey Police said.
The road was closed and police appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
