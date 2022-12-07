Raheem Sterling: Arrests made after England star's break-in
Two men have been arrested after a break-in at the home of England star Raheem Sterling.
Surrey Police said it was now investigating a second burglary in Oxshott, where Mr Sterling lives.
The force said it was looking into whether there were links between the two raids.
In a statement, police said two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary on 6 December in the Oxshott area.
The pair remain in custody.
The Chelsea winger, 27, left the England World Cup squad in Qatar and returned to London after the burglary.
