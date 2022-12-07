Tadworth: Cyclist, 80, dies after crash with van on A217
An 80-year-old cyclist has died after a crash involving a van in Surrey.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash that happened on the A217 Mill Road in Tadworth at 11:56 GMT on Tuesday.
The man died at the scene and his next-of-kin have been made aware, Surrey Police said.
A police spokesperson said the driver of the van had been "fully cooperating" with officers. No arrests have been made.
