Raheem Sterling: No threat of violence in England star's break-in - police
Police investigating a break-in at the home of England star Raheem Sterling have confirmed jewellery and watches were reported stolen.
The player left the England World Cup squad in Qatar after intruders broke into his home in Oxshott, Surrey, on Saturday.
Surrey Police said no-one was at home at the time and no threats of violence were involved.
A spokesperson for Sterling said he was "shaken" by the news.
They added that "as soon as he was alerted he wanted to get home, concerned for the well-being of his children".
It had initially been reported that armed intruders broke into Sterling's home and the family were at the property.
Surrey Police said in a statement: "We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead.
"Police were contacted just before 9pm on Saturday December 3rd after the occupants of the property came home and discovered a number of items including jewellery and watches had been stolen.
"Enquiries to establish the circumstances are under way and the investigation is ongoing."
'Thoughts are with him'
Manager Gareth Southgate confirmed that Sterling had left the squad after Sunday's 3-0 last-16 win against Senegal.
"Sometimes football isn't the most important thing and family should come first," said Southgate.
England captain Harry Kane sent his best to Sterling at a press conference in Al Khor.
"Our thoughts are with him and his family," he said.
"It is a private matter with him, but it's never easy to see one of your teammates and friends have to deal with something like that.
"We will take it day by day and take the best decision for him and his family. From us as a team we send him our best and hope to see him as soon as possible."
Thoughts are with @sterling7 and his family after their awful and harrowing ordeal.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 4, 2022
Chelsea forward Sterling, 27, started and scored in England's 6-2 win over Iran in their opening group game before being called on again for the 0-0 draw with the United States.
Sterling is the second player to leave the England squad after Arsenal defender Ben White, who returned to the UK on 30 November for personal reasons.
Two years ago, three burglars who targeted a number of homes in the north west of England, including an attempted break-in at Sterling's then-home in Cheshire in November 2018, were jailed.
England's next match at the World Cup is against France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.
