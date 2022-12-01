Surrey County Council: Leader says council tax increase may be limited
- Published
The leader of Surrey County Council said he has "no expectation at all" that council tax would be raised by the full amount allowed, despite a £14.4m budget gap.
County and unitary authorities are allowed to increase council tax by up to 5%.
Council leader Tim Oliver told his cabinet at a meeting on Tuesday he only expects an increase of 1.99%.
A further 1% could be added to pay for social care.
Mr Oliver was presenting his draft budget for 2023-24.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Oliver told the meeting that of a total budget of about £1bn, he was "confident" the council would have found a way to close the budget gap.
He said after the pandemic, a cost of living crisis and rising inflation, the council was not in the "easiest of times" but had a strong financial base to work from.
On 21 December local authorities will find out the level of grant they will receive from central government in the coming financial year.
Surrey County Council's budget must be approved by the full council by February 2023.
