M25 lorry fire in Surrey causes long delays
- Published
A lorry fire has caused severe delays on the M25 in Surrey.
It happened between junctions eight and nine in Surrey just after 04:00 GMT, closing both carriageways up to junction 10.
The clockwise carriageway reopened at 06:10 but the anti-clockwise carriageway remains closed between junctions 8 and 10, Cobham to Reigate.
By 07:30 queues into Surrey had reached eight miles (about 13km) and traffic was diverted via the A3, A240 and A217.
