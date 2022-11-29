Guinness World Records: Woman, 86, has longest orchestra career
An 86-year-old woman has set a new world record for the longest career playing with the same orchestra.
Anne Miller has been playing the viola in the Redhill Sinfonia in Surrey since the age of 14.
The new official Guinness World Record is 71 years and 194 days - surpassing a bass player in the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
Ms Miller, who credits her longevity on never having left the borough, said she has no plans to stop performing.
"I'm not as fit and mobile as I used to be, but while I can carry on driving and getting to rehearsals, I will carry on," she said.
Founded in 1891 as Redhill Society of Instrumentalists, the orchestra changed its name on their 100 year anniversary. To celebrate, members collated old programmes.
Ms Miller said to verify the world record, she needed to provide a host of these documents.
"They need an awful lot of information - birth certificate, marriage certificate, press cuttings, bits of old programmes," she said.
Prior to her first concert with the orchestra in 1950, Ms Miller played the violin from the age of five.
"The moment I joined grammar school aged 11 they said, 'we could do with a viola in the orchestra,. You've got long arms and long fingers, you can play viola,'" she said.
"I've never regretted it because I'm rare. You don't get as many violaists around as you do violinists."
In 2002, Redhill Sinfonia played all of Beethoven's symphonies in a single day - a highlight of Ms Miller's career so far.
"That was a fantastic day. But I don't think I could do it now - it'd be too tiring," she said.
