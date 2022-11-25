Ashford bacteria outbreak: Child recovering after Strep A kills one
A child taken to hospital after being infected in a bacteria outbreak at a Surrey primary school is showing signs of recovery, parents have been told.
Another pupil, believed to be aged six, has died after catching the invasive group A streptococcal infection.
Health officers recommended antibiotics for the year group at Ashford Church of England School as a precaution.
A school email to parents said a second child had the same illness but was showing "positive signs".
'Prevention advice given'
On Thursday, Dr Claire Winslade, UK Health Security Agency health protection consultant, confirmed that a child had died and said: "As a precautionary measure, we have recommended antibiotics to pupils and staff in the same year groups as the individuals affected.
"We have provided advice to the school to help prevent further cases and will continue to monitor the situation."
An email from the school to parents said: "It is with the deepest regret and sadness that I have to inform you that a child in Tiger class, year one, has sadly died after developing invasive Group A streptococcal (IGAS).
"We are also aware that a child in a year two class has developed the same illness but is showing positive signs of recovery."
The school said it came as a "shock" for the whole community and staff were seeking public health advice on actions they should take, and advice they should give to parents.
