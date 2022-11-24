Ashford bacteria outbreak: Primary school pupil dies with infection
- Published
A child has died and another has been taken to hospital after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey.
The pupils at the Ashford Church of England Primary School are believed to be in the same year group.
The UK Health Security Agency said the children caught the invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS). Pupils and staff at the school are being prescribed antibiotics.
The child who died was believed to be six. The other child is recovering.
Ruth Hutchinson, director of public health at Surrey County Council, said: "We are deeply saddened by the death of a pupil at Ashford Church of England School and we offer our sincere condolences to their family, friends and the whole school community, who are in our thoughts."
Dr Claire Winslade, health protection consultant at UKHSA South East, said: "Information has been shared with parents about the signs and symptoms of iGAS, which include high fever with severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea.
"Anyone with these symptoms should call NHS111 immediately."
