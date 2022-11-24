New Haw: David Jacobs given hospital order over death of Gary Hopkins
A man has been given an indefinite hospital order after admitting killing another man.
David Jacobs, 32, from Beverley Close, Addlestone, Surrey, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Gary Hopkins in New Haw, Surrey, at Guildford Crown Court.
Mr Hopkins' body was found close to his front door in Heathervale Road on 4 October 2021.
He had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and chest.
Jacobs was arrested the next day by armed police in Station Road, Addlestone.
The court heard he suffered from hallucinations and had believed Mr Hopkins, who was an acquaintance, was leading a conspiracy against him.
He pleaded guilty to manslaughter by grounds of diminished responsibility.
Temporary Det Sup Charlotte Rimmer said: "The attack took place within metres of Gary's front door and was witnessed by some of his closest neighbours and friends."
In a statement, Mr Hopkins' family said: "It is hard to put into words how we as a family have felt since hearing that Gary was taken from us."
