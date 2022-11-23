Guildford: Debenhams to be demolished and replaced with flats
- Published
Guildford's former Debenhams store will be demolished and replaced with nearly 200 flats.
Planning councillors on Guildford Borough Council approved the plans by six votes to five.
The development will also include shops, a riverside walkway, public square and possibly a cinema on the site vacated by Debenhams in May 2021.
It is one of various projects for the town centre, as councillors agreed on another £3m for the area in September.
Councillors debated the development for nearly three hours, and heard 189 letters of objection and 149 in support were sent in.
Out of 185 homes earmarked for the former Debenhams site, just five of the one-bedroom homes were allocated as affordable housing, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The materials used will reflect the surrounding buildings of Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, St Nicholas' Church and Guildford Castle, the meeting was told.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Integra. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.