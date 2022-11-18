Caterham crash driver jailed over teenage girl's death
- Published
A man who crashed his car while he was "showing off", killing a 17-year-old girl, has been jailed.
Callum Hone, 24, from Woodmansterne, Surrey, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court to two years and eight months on Thursday.
He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.
Hone was banned from driving for six years and four months and must take an extended re-test.
Leanne Taylor had been a passenger in Hone's car when it crashed in Caterham.
Her mother described her death as "heartbreaking".
The court heard Hone had picked up Ms Taylor and a friend and driven to Caterham Viewpoint on 1 February 2020, where they met another group of friends.
While driving with Ms Taylor and her friend in the car, Hone failed to negotiate a bend.
He hit a tree and the car rolled over several times before landing on its roof.
Ms Taylor, who had been in the back seat, was rescued from underneath the car but died five days later.
Police estimated Hone had been driving at between 55 and 60mph when he crashed.
Judge Jonathan Black said: "I have no doubt you were showing off to your friend. You were fully aware of the risk driving the way that you did with at least one passenger unrestrained within the car."
Ms Taylor's mother, Mary Allison, said: "Over the last two years and nine months, we have waited for justice for our Leanne.
"How I wish my Leanne was alive and had the chance to live life to the full, it's heartbreaking."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.