Waverley bin strike called off after fresh talks
- Published
Refuse services have returned to normal after bin workers across Waverley suspended industrial action.
A three-week walk-out began on 3 November after GMB union members working for Biffa, the council's waste contractor, rejected an improved pay deal.
But following fresh talks, staff resumed collections after calling off the strike.
Waverley Borough Council said it was "pleased" services had re-started.
Kerbside collections in Godalming, Farnham, Haslemere, Cranleigh and the surrounding areas had been affected by the action.
Rob Carlson, of the GMB, said: "Following talks with Biffa over the weekend, the members have returned to work and kerbside collections will have been carried out as scheduled this week."
A Waverley Borough Council spokesperson said: "Biffa advised the council on Sunday that the GMB were calling off the strike with effect Monday 7 November.
"We're pleased that the strike action has been called off and that services have returned to normal for our residents."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.