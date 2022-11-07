Dorking crash: Motorcyclist dies in collision with van
A 21-year-old motorcyclist died when his bike crashed with a van.
Police said his black Honda motorcycle and a grey Volkswagen Caddy collided on Ranmore Common Road in Dorking, Surrey, just before 16:30 GMT on Friday.
It happened at a junction with an unnamed gravel track about half a mile from the start of the road from the Dorking direction.
Surrey Police said the VW Caddy driver was fully cooperative and had continued to support their inquiries.
The force has appealed for witnesses, especially anyone with dashcam or helmet camera footage, to come forward.
