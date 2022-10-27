Guildford sports site redevelopment given go-ahead
The redevelopment of a sports site in Guildford has been given the go-ahead after a government inspector overturned a council's refusal of the plans.
Guildford Borough Council had rejected proposals for the facility, which included football and hockey pitches.
The authority was concerned due to its location in the Surrey Hill's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
However, the government inspector said "the benefits of the development outweigh the harm".
The sports site would be used by Guildford County School and Tormead School and also open to the wider community, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The plans were refused in December 2021, despite head teachers making a claim for improved facilities to the planning committee.
In the appeal ruling, the inspector said: "The proposed new facilities would provide important physical and mental health benefits especially for young people."
In addition they called the visibility of the retractable floodlights "highly time limited", the inspector said the duration of the "harmful effects" on the AONB and the dark skies would be minimal.
