Waverley bin workers vote for three week strike over pay
- Published
Bin workers across Waverley plan to go on strike for three weeks in November.
GMB union members working for Biffa, the council's waste contractor, voted for industrial action between 3 November and 23 November over pay.
Waverley Borough Council said it hoped discussions between GMB and Biffa would "come to agreement and avert the proposed strike".
Godalming, Farnham, Haslemere, Cranleigh and surrounding areas will be impacted if the strike goes ahead.
A spokesman for Biffa said it has offered its employees "a pay offer that is significantly above inflation."
'Forced to take action'
But Paul Grafton, the regional officer for GMB, said: "The only way to avoid action is for Biffa to substantially raise their pay offer to a level that our members are happy to accept."
He said: "If employers continue to offer below inflation pay rises, then our members will be forced to take action to protect their position.
"Industrial action serves no-one - our members have to forego pay for the days they aren't working, Biffa will presumably get fined for not carrying out their contractual duties and local residents and businesses have to deal with rubbish piling up."
'Minimise the impact'
Biffa said it was doing "everything we can to try and avoid a strike" and are in discussions brokered by the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service.
A Waverley Borough Council spokesperson said: "We are working with Biffa to understand the likely scale and impact of the strike and what actions we can take with them to minimise the impact on residents.
"As soon as we have more clarity, we will release further information and would ask residents to be patient in the event that strike action does take place."
