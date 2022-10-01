Esher: Man in his 50s dies at town centre building site
- Published
An investigation has been launched into the death of a man at a building site in Surrey.
Surrey Police said officers were called to the the former Citizens' Advice Bureau, near the Civic Centre in Esher High Street at about noon on Thursday.
The man, who was aged 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts by paramedics to save him.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 07:00 and 13:00 BST to contact them.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.