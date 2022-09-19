Queen Elizabeth II: Prayers for monarch as Surrey bids farewell
A prayer vigil is being held at Guildford Cathedral as the Queen's funeral takes place at Westminster.
The service is being broadcast from the Surrey cathedral, where bells will toll and flowers can be left at the foot of The Ganges Cross.
Screenings of the funeral are taking place at community centres, churches as well as a shopping centre and a pub.
After the service, the funeral cortege will pass through Surrey on its way from Westminster Abby to Windsor.
Road closures are in place around Runnymede, on the A308 Windsor Road and the A30. Flowers and other tributes will be cleared from the roads before they reopen.
Surrey Police has tweeted that significant numbers of officers from the force will be lining the route.
The force said it was "prepared and privileged" to play its part in this historic occasion.
Members of the public have been asked to stand in safe areas and keep off the carriageway.
Visits by the Queen to the cathedral included one appearance in 1957 when she and the late Duke of Edinburgh laid a stone in the Nave. By 1961, the building was not yet complete but plans were being made for its consecration.
A more recent visit took place in 2006 when she attended the Royal Maundy Service before meeting the crowds that gathered in the town.
In a visit to Surrey's Army Training Centre in Pirbright last week, the Prince of Wales said the Queen would be "looking down" as her funeral took place.
Greg Gifford, from the New Zealand Defence Force, said one of the key things he took from what Prince William said was how "she would be interested in the detail of the soldiers, how the drill is carried out, its precision, our dress, things like that".
Troops were in the UK and being accommodated at Pirbright because they are involved in Monday's ceremony.